Richland Library offers family-friendly activities for Halloween

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Richland Library is inviting the community to join in on the Not-So-Spooky Halloween Stroll. It’s happening from 3-5 p.m., Thursday, October 31 at Richland Library’s main location (1431 Assembly Street).

The event is geared toward children and is free and open to the public.

Families will have the chance to trick-or-treat throughout the library and enjoy Halloween themed activities. Participants will then head to the Main Street district to trick-or-treat at participating businesses.

A little later in the evening, Richland Library is hosting teens, ages 12 to 18 for Ghoul’s Night In. Kids will make gourmet caramel apples and watch Hocus Pocus.

For more information on these events and others happening at the library, click HERE.