Fall Back Fest in West Columbia: Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can celebrate the time change this week at Fall Back Fest in the Midlands.

The City of West Columbia’s Fall Back Fest is happening Friday 6pm -9pm in the 100 block of State Street.

Food and drinks, plus, music and art will all be featured.

You can also take in some early shopping at the Meeting Street Artisan Market.

Click here for more information: https://www.westcolumbiasc.gov/2019/10/west-columbias-fall-back-fest-is-this-friday-november-1-2019/

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2am.

So be sure to set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday.

While you’re doing that, the Columbia fire department also reminds you its the perfect time to check or replace the batteries in your smoke detector.