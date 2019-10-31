Get your costumes ready the ‘Spooktacular’ Halloween party is tonight

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— Attention all ghosts, ghouls and goblins! Trick or treat with the City of Columbia at the “Spooktacular Halloween Party” on tonight, Thursday, Oct. 31st at Dutch Square Mall located at 421 Bush River Road.

This year’s event is expected to be bigger and better with more for the little ones to do safely as they enjoy a family fun free event.

Organizers say this year will feature Escapology’s “Hot Seat”, inflatables, carnival games, karaoke, trivia, exhibitors, and more. Keep in mind children 6 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The food court will be open with refreshments for those planning to purchase something to eat while they attend the free event.

The spooky fun kicks off tonight from 5:30-9PM.