Initial damage reports after storms, possible tornadoes blow through the Midlands

(WOLO) – Reports of downed power lines and even a downed tree came at the hands of the storms that rolled through the area earlier Thursday evening.

Lexington Police say strong winds caused a tree at the intersection of Dreher and Harmon streets to temporarily block roadways in the area.

Those who live nearby say the storm was strong but moved through fairly quick.

The town of Lexington Parks Department says the downed tree and power lines have been removed from the roadway and all lanes have since reopened.

The National Weather Service will survey damage on Friday to determine if there was an actual tornado associated with the warning.