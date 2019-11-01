Arrest warrant for man accused in a September murder case in Kershaw

(Courtesy: KCSO) Corey Perrine

(Courtesy: KCDC) Christopher Beasley

(Courtesy: KCDC) Jackson Jacobs

(Courtesy: KCDC) Ronny English

(Courtesy: KCDC) Joseph Edwards









KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say they have an arrest warrant for a man accused in a September murder case.

Authorities say Corey Perrine, 25, is accused of being involved in the death of Cletis Baker Jr., 44.

Officials say he’s currently in a North Carolina jail on two attempted murder charges.

According to investigators, on September 18, they found Baker’s body on Damascus Church Road.

Deputies say the homicide took place at the 100 block of Doc Humphries Road, where they noticed extensive cleaning was done, allegedly to destroy evidence at a known drug house.

Officials have also arrested four other suspects in connection to the murder.

Authorities say Joseph Edwards, 35, is charged with murder, while Ronny English, 53, Jackson Jacobs, 27 & Christopher Beasley, 19, are each charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

They are being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Deputies say they have placed a detainer on Perrine and making arrangements to formally charge him in South Carolina.