Lexington Co. Sheriff’s: Student charged with threatening to kill two students

Lexington,SC (WOLO)— A 12 year old girl has been released to the custody of her parents after the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says she threatened two peers.

According to authorities, the Pine Ridge Middle School student has been charged with making the threats after deputies say during an interview they determined she told two students she “was going to kill them”.

Officials tell us a Lexington County deputy conducted the interview with the girl, who is not being identified because she is considered a minor.

The child has since been released to the custody of her parents, but will have to appear in Lexington County Family Court at a date that has yet to be determined.

