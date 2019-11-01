Orangeburg police arrest two men accused of deadly September shooting

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) —The Orangeburg county Sheriff’s Office says two men have been charged in connection to a shooting in September where the victim later died.

According to officials, the incident took place around 6:30 on the morning of September 21st along Corona Drive. When investigators responded to the scene they say witnesses reported seeing a woman trying to coerce a man to get into a car, before they say they fled the area after hearing shots ring out.

Deputies say investigators went to the hospital to speak with the witnesses, one of them authorities say was struck by a bullet. While at the hospital, deputies say the 34 year old man witnesses told police was being lured to a car was brought in with injuries of his own. Officials say that victim died of his injuries a short time later.

Investigators later determined Wright and Johnson were the gunmen behind the shooting.

During a shooting that took place earlier deputies say a Coleman Avenue resident reported that around midnight her home had been struck by bullets while she and he grandchildren were sleep inside. Investigators were able to recover a .40 caliber round from a piece of furniture inside the residence.

Authorities say no one inside the home at the time of the shooting was injured. Investigators say they later determined Johnson was the shooter in that case.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell released a brief statement saying,

“We have safer streets with these two removed from society,…They demonstrated a complete disregard for life that night with many of their bullets hitting a home where a lady and her grandchildren were sleeping.”

According to deputies, 30 year old Benjamin Wright, and 36 year old Antoine Johnson, have both been charged with one count of Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Authorities say Johnson is also charged with four counts of Attempted Murder.

Bond for the duo will be held at a later date that has not yet been released.