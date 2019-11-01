Shooting incident shuts down parts of Two Notch Road: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Motorist are being asked to avoid parts of Two Notch Road following a shooting in the area.

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 11 a.m. a suspect in a Black Dodge Dart fired shots at the victim’s vehicle as he was driving along the 5700 block of Two Notch Road.

Deputies say after the victim’s vehicle ran off the road, he got out and flagged someone for help.

At this time, the road is closed in both directions and traffic is being rerouted while investigators process the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

The victim is being treated at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.