Starbucks coming to Bull Street Complex

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Rejoice coffee lovers, a new Starbucks is coming to Bull Street in downtown Columbia.

On Friday, officials announced the coffee chain will open a store in the Bull Street District, set to open in the Spring of 2021.

Starbucks is just part of the plan. According to a release, officials say the 2,500 sq. ft. stand-alone building, featuring a drive-through and outdoor seating, will be located adjacent to the 20,000 sq. ft. REI Co-Op building now under construction at the intersection of Bull Street and Freed Drive.

Officials say they are also planning a 20 acre public park, a senior community and the UofSC Health Sciences center.

For more information on the Bull Street District click here http://www.bullstreetsc.com.