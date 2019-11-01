Victim identified after being fatally hit by a bulldozer in Gaston

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified a victim who was fatally hit by a bulldozer in Gaston this week.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says James Williams, 59, died on scene from his injuries at the GTR Complex.

Lexington authorities say before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Williams was guiding another vehicle on the road when he was hit by the bulldozer.

Officials say the driver of the bulldozer, who wasn’t injured, stopped and rendered aid to the victim.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating this incident.