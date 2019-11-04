Driver involved in fatal hit-and-run sought

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Coroner Gary Watts released the name of the man who died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle along Two Notch Road.

George Staples, Jr. 53, was transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma to the head, Watts said.

Staples was a struck by a vehicle on the 5300 block of Two Notch Road at Pine Straw Road just before 9:30 p.m. on November 3.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office, Forest Acres Police Department, and Highway continue to investigate this incident.