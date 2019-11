Lawson Named To Coaches Preseason All-SEC First Team

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina sophomore guard AJ Lawson has been named to the Coaches Preseason All-SEC First Team, it was announced by the conference on Monday. Lawson is Carolina’s top returning scorer and assist maker.

Lawson, who also earned All-SEC Freshman Team accolades from the coaches last March, posted 18 double-figure scoring games last season, and had eight games with five or more assists, while leading or sharing the team lead in scoring 12 times. Lawson had six contests with 20 or more points, including a season high 25 points vs. Coastal Carolina. In SEC action, Lawson had standout performances in several outings, including leading all scorers with 24 points in a come-from-behind road victory at Vanderbilt, including the game-winning free throws with under 30 seconds remaining. He also went 8-of-12 from the floor, behind four 3-pointers, with another 24-point effort in Carolina’s home win over Arkansas, and connected on a season high six 3s in the comeback home win over Texas A&M.

South Carolina officially begins the 2019-20 campaign when it hosts North Alabama on Wednesday evening. Tip time is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena, with the contest set for broadcast on SEC Network+ and the Gamecock IMG Sports Network.

The coaches’ preseason All-SEC First and Second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.