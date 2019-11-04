What you need to know before heading to the polls on Election Day

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Election day is on November 5th and here are a few things you should know before you head to the polls.

Election officials say you’ll need a photo I.D. when voting in person. Either of these on the list will do.

SC Driver’s License SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card SC Voter Registration Card with Photo Federal Military ID US Passport You’ll also need to bring your voter registration card. Click here to find your polling location.

