What you need to know before heading to the polls on Election Day
COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Election day is on November 5th and here are a few things you should know before you head to the polls.
Election officials say you’ll need a photo I.D. when voting in person. Either of these on the list will do.
-
-
- SC Driver’s License
- SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
- SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
- Federal Military ID
- US Passport
You’ll also need to bring your voter registration card. Click here to find your polling location.
-