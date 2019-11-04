What you need to know before heading to the polls on Election Day

Alexis Frazier,

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Election day is on November 5th and here are a few things you should know before you head to the polls.

Election officials say you’ll need a photo I.D. when voting in person. Either of these on the list will do.

      • SC Driver’s License
      • SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
      • SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
      • Federal Military ID
      • US Passport

    You’ll also need to bring your voter registration card. Click here to find your polling location.

