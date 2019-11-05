Municipal election results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — As the municipal election voting kicked off this Tuesday, the results are in!

Town Council Town of Arcadia Lakes

– Linda Z Jackson (83)

– Michael N Smith (84)

Write-in Totals (13)

City Council At Large City of Columbia

– Howard Duvall (4,652)

– Amadeo Geere (811)

– Dylan Gunnels (1,290)

– Sara Middleton (3,765)

Write-In Totals (38)

City Council District 2

– Catherine Bruce (447)

– Anna Fonseca (164)

– ED McDowell (1,183)

Write-In Totals (3)

City Council District 3

– Moe Baddourah (1,063)

– Will Brennan (2,516)

– John Loveday (1,115)

Write-In Totals (9)

Mayor Town of Irmo

– Hardy King (300)

– Barry A Walker Sr (603)

– Mike Ward (232)

Write-In Totals (2)

Town Council Town of Irmo

– Kelly Busch (513)

– Dan Newbanks (328)

– Mark Pouliot (346)

– Erik Sickinger (562)

– Julius D Waites (350)

Write-In Totals (12)

Question 1 Town of Irmo

– Yes (315)

– No (822)

Question 2 Town of Irmo

– Yes (672)

– No (461)

Question 3 Town of Irmo

– Yes (267)

– No (863)

Mayor Town of Blythewood

– Keith Bailey (261)

– Bryan S Franklin (345)

– Malcolm P George (127)

Write-In Totals (734)

Town Council Town of Blythewood

– Eddie Baughman (412)

– Barry J Belville (45)

– Donald B Brock Jr (429)

– Sloan Jarvis Griffin III (322)

– Marcus Taylor (141)

Write-In Totals (1,355)