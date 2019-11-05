Municipal election results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — As the municipal election voting kicked off this Tuesday, the results are in!

 

Town Council Town of Arcadia Lakes

– Linda Z Jackson (83)
– Michael N Smith (84)
Write-in Totals (13)

City Council At Large City of Columbia

– Howard Duvall (4,652)
– Amadeo Geere (811)
– Dylan Gunnels (1,290)
– Sara Middleton (3,765)
Write-In Totals (38)

City Council District 2

– Catherine Bruce (447)
– Anna Fonseca (164)
– ED McDowell (1,183)
Write-In Totals (3)

City Council District 3

– Moe Baddourah (1,063)
– Will Brennan (2,516)
– John Loveday (1,115)
Write-In Totals (9)

Mayor Town of Irmo

– Hardy King (300)
– Barry A Walker Sr (603)
– Mike Ward (232)
Write-In Totals (2)

Town Council Town of Irmo

– Kelly Busch (513)
– Dan Newbanks (328)
– Mark Pouliot (346)
– Erik Sickinger (562)
– Julius D Waites (350)
Write-In Totals (12)

Question 1 Town of Irmo
– Yes (315)
– No (822)

Question 2 Town of Irmo
– Yes (672)
– No (461)

Question 3 Town of Irmo
– Yes (267)
– No (863)

Mayor Town of Blythewood

– Keith Bailey (261)
– Bryan S Franklin (345)
– Malcolm P George (127)
Write-In Totals (734)

Town Council Town of Blythewood

– Eddie Baughman (412)
– Barry J Belville (45)
– Donald B Brock Jr (429)
– Sloan Jarvis Griffin III (322)
– Marcus Taylor (141)
Write-In Totals (1,355) 

