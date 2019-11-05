SC Abortion Ban Debate at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A bill banning almost all abortions in South Carolina is heading to the Senate floor for a 2020 election year fight. The Senate Medical Affairs Committee voted 9-6 to approve the “Fetal Heartbeat Protection from Abortion Act” on Tuesday. It would outlaw abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, usually about six weeks after conception. The Senate debated a similar ban in 2018, but Republicans couldn’t get a two-thirds vote needed to get over a procedural hurdle.