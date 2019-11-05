Dabo Swinney, players discuss College Football Playoff rankings, N.C. State matchup

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — When the College Football Playoff committee releases its first rankings of the season later tonight, you can expect Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney to not be watching.

Last week he called the month of November, “the championship phase” for his Tigers, and tonight’s rankings will give this team a better sense of where they sit in that quest for consecutive championships. But as they’ve done all season, these coaches and players will continue to shut out the outside noise and continue to focus on what they can control.

That starts with Saturday’s matchup against N.C. State, Clemson’s penultimate ACC game of the season. Today coach Swinney and his players spoke to the media about this upcoming weekend, as well as their opinions about where Clemson sits in the current rankings.

Clemson and N.C. State kick off at 7:30 this Saturday on ABC Columbia.