West Columbia man accused of shooting family member after argument

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A West Columbia man faces multiple charges in connection with a shooting at his home Friday evening.

Keon Lamont Faison, 40, is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and five counts of unlawful neglect of a child, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on what a victim and witnesses told detectives, Faison shot a female relative after they argued inside his home on Bay Blossom Lane,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He twice pointed the gun at another family member before leaving the home.”

The shooting victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. She is expected to recover from the gunshot wound, according to her medical team.

Faison turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Department Friday night, according to Koon.

A magistrate judge denied Faison bond. He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.