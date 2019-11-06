Troopers: All lanes back open on I-26 west near Exit 108 after a tractor-trailer overturned

(ABC Columbia/Victor Ysisola) Overturned tractor-trailer on I-26 WB.

(Courtesy: @ColaFire/Twitter) Firefighters on scene of the overturned tractor-trailer on I-26 WB.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says all lanes are back open on I-26 west after a tractor-trailer overturned.

Troopers say the incident happened around 5:30 this morning on I-26 west near Exit 108 & Bush River Road overpass.

According to Columbia Fire Department officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a local hospital.

Officials say the tractor-trailer was carrying bales of cotton when it overturned.

Highway Patrol says the roadway is clear.