Clemson downs Furman, 77-71 Wednesday in opener

CLEMSON, S.C. – Three Tigers turned in double-figures as Clemson downed Furman 77-71 in Littlejohn Coliseum on Wednesday night. Clemson won its sixth-straight season opener and improved to 32-13 all time in season openers.

Freshman Amari Robinson poured in 16 points in her Clemson debut on 6-7 shooting, while adding six rebounds. Kendall Spray had 11 points in the first half and finished with 16, while also adding team-high six assists and three steals in her first action as a Tiger. The sharpshooter from Nashville, Tenn., hit 4-7 from behind the arc, including back-to-back threes to open the game. Kobi Thornton scored 15 points and pulled down six rebounds off the bench in 25:00 of action.

As a team, the Tigers hit 22-27 free throws, including 14-18 in the second half. Defensively, Clemson held Furman to .348 shooting and forced 22 turnovers, while also blocking six shots. Clemson led by as many as 17 in the first half and did not trail in the contest.

The Tigers return to action on Saturday afternoon, welcoming Navy to Littlejohn Coliseum at 1:00 p.m. live on ACC Network Extra.