Light up your boat, the night, watch fireworks – and win $2500!

Tyler Ryan learns about the return of the Lake Murray Christmas Light Boat Parade

LAKE MURRAY, SC (WOLO) — It will be a parade 36 years in the making, as Capital City Lake Murray Country welcomes the return of the Lake Murray Christmas Light Boat Parade. The annual event, led by Archie Trawick, owner of Jake’s Landing, was held for many years, ending in 1983, when lake levels made it difficult to navigate some of the shallow areas of the parade route.

According to Lake Murray Country’s Vickie Davis, the return of the parade will be on December 7, 2019. Davis says that entry into the parade is free, just requiring preregistration. She also says that the grand prize for the best boat display is $2500.

Line-up for the parade will be at Jake’s, no later than 5:30 PM. Departing from Jake’s, the route of the 2019 Lake Murray Christmas Light Boat Parade will round the point toward the public beach area on the Lexington Side of the Dam. Boat lights will be illuminated at 6:00 PM, and remain on for the parade and fireworks display.

The Dominion Park will be open to the public to view the parade starting at 4:30 PM.

If you would like more information about attending the parade, or entering a boat and taking a shot at $2500 cash, check out the details HERE.

Capital City Lake Murray Country is a non-profit agency serving the Lake Murray and surrounding areas, working to bring tourism to the Midlands and beyond.

About the writer:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook