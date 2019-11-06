Wednesday night on ABC Prime

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are halfway through the week, but we have line up of show here on ABC Columbia to help you get through it with a few laughs.

Starting at 8PM join us for an episode of the comedy ‘The Goldbergs’ followed by the 80’s inspired spin off of ‘The Goldbergs’, ‘Schooled’ starting at 8:30PM.

The sitcom ‘Modern Family’ kicks off at 9PM, with another hilarious episode of ‘Single Parents’ at 9:30PM. Then put on your detective gear for the new ABC drama series ‘Stumptown’.

Then stay locked into ABC Columbia for your latest news headlines, weather and sports at 11PM.