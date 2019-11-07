Columbia plants last tree in “10,000 Trees” program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The city of Columbia has completed its 10,000 trees program.

Mayor Steve Benjamin and other city leaders gathered at River Front Park to celebrate the planting of the ten-thousandth tree and declared November 7th as “Columbia Green Day.”

Organizers say a long term project working towards a greener future was the perfect opportunity to get the community involved.

The city planted a 14-foot live oak to celebrate the conclusion of the project.