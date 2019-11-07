Local Living: Alan Jackson coming to Columbia, Cola Jazz and more Midlands happenings

Alan Jackson tour headed to Colonial Life Arena, plus Miranda Lambert and It's First Thursday on Main

COLUMBIA, (WOLO)–Grab your calendar, Crysty Vaughan is here with your at ‘Local Living’.

Happening tonight, you can welcome in November at First Thursday on Main.

Businesses on Main Street in Columbia will keep their doors open a little later for food shopping and fun.

You can stroll the 1200 block to the 1700 block of Main Street and check out specials on food and drink, plus entertainment. http://www.firstthursdayonmain.com/

If you are in the mood for a little jazz, The Koger Center for the Arts is featuring ‘Live in the lobby: Koger Center Jazz’.

The concert takes place Friday, November 8 at 7:30 pm.

You are invited to the Koger Center as they feature the Colajazz Little Big Band.

The concert features the history of jazz music in South Carolina. Tickets are 28 dollars.

For more information click here : http://www.KogerCenterForTheArts.com

If country music is your favorite, then the Colonial Life Arena has a concert for you.

Miranda Lambert is bringing her ‘Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars’ tour to the arena on Friday, November 8, 2019.

Mark your calendar , tickets are on sale now.

Just announced today, Country music legend Alan Jackson is coming to Columbia.

Jackson is bringing his 2020 Tour to the Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 15 at 10 am. Click here https://www.coloniallifearena.com/