Friday night on ABC Prime

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It may be the end of the work week for most of you, but ABC on Prime is just about to get started as you get ready to kick off the weekend.

Prime-time on ABC Columbia kicks off at 8PM with ‘High School Musical, The Series’.

Then at 9PM it’s an ABC 20/20 special. The episode takes us back 17 years and dives deeper into a woman who gained unwanted popularity after she was shot in the face by her husband’s first mistress.

The victim who survived the shooting tells her horrific story and reveals the intimate details along with her daughter, and ex- husband that left her struggling to reclaim her life.

Then be sure to keep it here for all of you news headlines, weather and all of your high school football highlights during ABC Columbia News at 11, and Friday Night Fever at 11.

8PM – ‘ High School Musical, The Series’

9PM – “ABC Special 20/20′

11PM – ABC Columbia News & Friday Night Fever