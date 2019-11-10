Gamecock Women’s Soccer Win 2019 SEC Tournament Championship

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – No. 7 South Carolina women’s soccer (16-1-3, 7-0-3 SEC) captured its second SEC Tournament championship with a 1-0 win over Arkansas in Orange Beach, Ala. on Sunday afternoon. Junior forward Ryan Gareis netted the game-winning goal with the help of sophomore defender Sutton Jones .

The Gamecocks shut out every opponent they faced in the SEC Tournament, defeating Georgia 1-0, Vanderbilt 2-0 and No. 6 Arkansas 1-0 on their way to the title.

Grace Fisk was named the tournament MVP while Fisk, Mikayla Krzeczowski , Jyllissa Harris and Sutton Jones were named to the All-Tournament team.

The Gamecocks will host a watch party for the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Monday, Nov. 11 at the Gamecock Soccer Operations Building. The event is free and open to all fans interested in joining the team to experience the live broadcast.

The watch party will take place on the front lawn of the building, located at 115 Marion Street, starting at 3:45 p.m. with the live broadcast starting at 4:30 p.m. The first 50 attendees will receive free pizza.

The 2019 Division I women’s soccer tournament kicks off the weekend of Nov. 15-17. Second and third rounds continue the following weekend from Nov. 22-24. The four national semifinalists will be determined in the quarterfinals on Nov. 29-30.