Sights and sounds from the City’s Veterans Day Parade

A look at some sights from the annual Veterans Day Parade in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Folks from the Midlands and across the State turned out to honor our Nations Veterans, Monday, during the City of Columbia’s annual Veterans Day Parade.

Veterans from across the state were honored during the 41st Annual Veterans Day Parade.

The annual celebration covered several city blocks from Sumter and Laurel streets and to Pendleton street.

It is one of the southeast’s largest Veterans Day parades.

City officials say this year’s grand marshals was representatives from the Great American Defense Community.