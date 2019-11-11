Tis the Season: SC Christmas Tree set to arrive at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A sure sign of the holiday season is the arrival of the Official South Carolina State Christmas tree.

The Columbia Garden club announced the tree, from Maryland, is scheduled to arrive at the State House Tuesday morning.

First Lady Peggy McMaster will welcome the tree to the grounds.

The tree will be lit Sunday, November 24, 2019 during the annual Governor’s Carolighting at 5:30pm.

For more information https://discoversouthcarolina.com/products/3604