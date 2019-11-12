Deputies have halted the search for a suspect they led them on a foot chase

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies are halting their search for a suspect they say took them on a foot chase just before 9PM Monday night.

According to authorities around 8:45 p.m., a deputy ran a license plate for a car they were given information on, claiming it was stolen. Officials say they later determined that was not true, but instead determined the vehicle located at the intersection of Garners Ferry Road and Interstate 77, had a plate that came back as suspended.

Officials say the Deputy tried to get the vehicle to pull over, but they say the driver took off leading police on a chase ending at Clifton and Drake streets.

According to RCSD, the driver of the car jumped out of the car and ran into a wooded area. Even though deputies say they set up a perimeter to catch the suspect their attempts to locate the person was unsuccessful.