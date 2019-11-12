Lights so bright! SC State Fair to debut Carolina Lights Holiday Show

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina State Fairgrounds will light up this Christmas.

The State Fair announced it will host its first drive-through light show, Carolina Lights, Dec. 7-28, at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

According to officials, Carolina Lights will feature more than 100 LED light displays, the Twelve Days of Christmas, a dancing field of Christmas trees, plus, a 25-foot-tall Frosty with dancing arches.

“The holidays are such a special time in our state, and we wanted to offer residents another way to celebrate the season with family and friends,” said South Carolina State Fair manager, Nancy Smith. “We believe this experience will provide an ideal complement to the many outstanding seasonal displays in our area,” said Smith.

If you are interested in checking it out, the light display starts December 7 -28. It will run from 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6-10 p.m. on Friday through Sunday.

Admission is $20 for cars, $35 for mini-buses (9-24 passengers) and $70 for vehicles with 25 or more passengers. Payment will be made at the gate, and cash, Visa and MasterCard will be accepted. According to officials, you should enter at Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard.

For more information, visit scstatefair.org/carolina- lights.