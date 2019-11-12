SLED investigates police involved shooting after man accused of attacking paramedics, deputies

(AP) — Deputy shot and killed a man who had tried to attack a deputy with a knife.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says 28 year old Daniel Childers first tried to use the knife on paramedics called to his home in Lockhart around 7:30 Saturday night. The Sheriff says Childers kept trying to stab the officer after being hit by the taser.

Childers died at the scene after the shooting. SLED continues investigating the incident. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.