Dabo Swinney, players discuss senior night, Wake Forest matchup

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — With its fifth straight ACC Atlantic Division title in hand, Clemson comes into its week 11 matchup with one of the big goals for the season already locked up and a trip to the conference championship guaranteed.

With the big-picture implications out of the way, the Tigers will focus on this weekend as the final game for this year’s senior class. This class has set numerous records and posted some historic numbers, but will take away much more than stats from their time in Clemson.

Click the video above to see what coach Swinney, Gage Cervenka, and Tremayne Anchrum had to say about senior night and their upcoming matchup with Wake Forest.