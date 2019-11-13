Calhoun County man last seen on Halloween: Officials

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Have you seen Jeremy Ballew?

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Ballew was last seen on Halloween walking on Free Moon Circle towards Fall Branch Road in St. Matthews.

Ballew, 36, is described as being 6’0″ and weighs 200 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a gray backpack, officials say.

He has tattoos on both arms and one of the tattoos is a cross on the outer bi-cep area of this left arm.

If you know where Jeremy Ballew is or have any information that could investigators in this case, call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.