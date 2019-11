Get ready to laugh at Jake Staley’s Comedy Special this Friday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring your friends to have some fun and get ready to laugh at Jake Staley’s Comedy Special this Friday!

Curtis spoke with Staley about his first comedy show at The Gala by JW on 533 Clemson Road at 8 p.m.

Event officials say the doors open at 7 p.m.

For ticket information, visit Eventbrite’s website by clicking here.