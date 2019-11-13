Local Living: Elton John’s Farewell Tour coming to Colonial Life Arena in 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Elton John is extending his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour with a stop in Columbia.

The tour will hit the stage at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, May 22, 2020.

According to a release, Elton John, the number one top-performing solo male artist, announced 24 new concert dates to his sold out Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. These new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of Elton’s three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be returning to Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, May 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10AM at http://Ticketmaster.com and in-person at The Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased on http://EltonJohn.com