Sumter police search for man accused of shooting, injuring a family member

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — -The Sumter Police Department need your help finding a man they say shot a family member.

Dywain Mckenzie is accused of shooting and injuring a member of his family November first at a Maney street home. At last check that shooting victim was still in the hospital.

If you know where Mckenzie is you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.