Tem Miles sworn in as new Mayor of West Columbia

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — West Columbia officially has a new Mayor. Now, formally Mayor Tem Miles was sworn into office Tuesday night.

Mayor Miles served on the City’s Council for West Columbia for six years before beating out longtime West Columbia resident Madison Duncan in last weeks Mayoral election.

Miles says he plans to continue redevelopment projects and efforts to revitalize his community and looks forward to being a mayor for the people. In a brief statement Miles went on to say,

“It has been an honor to serve as a council member for the last 6 years. I am beyond thrilled that the people of West Columbia have allowed me the opportunity to continue to serve in the role of Mayor. I look forward to serving all members of our community and keeping the positive momentum going for all parts of our city.”

Several other Council members of the City of West Columbia were also sworn in including, Trevor Bedell who was re-elected as the District Two Councilman, Newly elected Councilman Joseph Dickey who will represent District Four. Also on hand, Councilman Jimmy Brooks who was re-elected to continue his work serving District Six as well as newly elected Councilman David Moye who will serve constituents in District Eight.

unnamed Image: City of West Columbia

2 Image: City of West Columbia

