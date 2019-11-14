A holy offer! Midlands church to sale its place of worship

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A historic church hopes someone takes them up on its holy offer as they have to sell their place of worship because upkeep is too heavy of a burden.

For nearly 50 years the Rosewood Church used their building on Rosewood Drive as a place to worship. The building has several rooms upstairs and down The sanctuary can sit thousands.

But in recent years, Pastor Bob Morgan says the amount of churchgoers have gone down significantly. Making it hard for this church to survive.

“Anything when supply doesn’t meet demand something starts to suffer,” Morgan said. “And some of the upkeep of this building has suffered.”

The facility sits on about two acres of land, but less than 100 worshipers fill the pews.

“When you have a 60,000 square foot facility and a church that only has about 80-90 current coming, although it’s growing, it’s costing you more than you can afford,” Morgan said.

They’re looking for a smaller building that is more manageable.

“The sole purpose of up-fitting a new facility that’s more size appropriate, more economically, to where we are as a church to what god is leading us to now in the rosewood community,”Morgan said.