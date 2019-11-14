RCSD arrest a man accused of four attempted murders

Richland, SC (WOLO) —-The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a suspect accused of four counts of attempted murder.

According to officials, Wednesday morning they were called the 5500 block of Two Notch Road after receiving reports of shooting.

23 year old Thomas Ryan Massengale on four counts of attempted murder.

Authorites say several victims told investigators that Massengale had been to the business before and believe Massengale was upset about a vehicle title transfer.

Officials say during an argument with the 38-year-old victim, Massengale is accused of pulling out his gun and firing off rounds in the direction of four employees, hitting one before witnesses say he took off.

Massengale was arrested Thursday, after officials say he was involved in a brief struggle with deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Task Force and agents of the U.S. Marshals

Massengale is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.