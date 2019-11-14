COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are on scene on I-26 east at exit 107 after a multiple vehicle crash.

Troopers say eight vehicles are involved in the crash.

According to authorities, no major injuries are reported from the incident.

Officials also say there’s a collision on I-26 east at Exit 103 that’s causing heavy traffic congestion this morning.

Highway Patrol is investigating both incidents.