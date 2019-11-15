Big Names coming in Concert to Colonial Life Arena in 2020

From Country Legends to Rock Superstars CLA has some big shows in 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some big acts are headed to Columbia in 2020. Here are the new acts announced this month.

Elton John is extending his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour with a stop in Columbia.

The tour will hit the stage at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10am.

According to a release, Elton John, the number one top-performing solo male artist, announced 24 new concert dates to his sold out Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. These new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of Elton’s three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be returning to Columbia, SC at Colonial Life Arena on Friday, May 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10AM at http://Ticketmaster.com and in-person at The Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased on http://EltonJohn.com

Country music legend Alan Jackson is coming to the Colonial Life Arena and tickets are now on sale.

Jackson is bringing his 20-20 tour to the Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

According to a release from the Colonial Life Arena, Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson will bring decades of hits to South Carolina. Tickets and information are available online at Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena or by visiting alanjackson.com/tour, where you can find information about Alan, his tour schedule, music and more.

Rock band KISS is coming to Columbia.

The ‘End of the Road Tour’ will hit the stage at Colonial Life Arena February 11, 2020.

KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan pre sales.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, November 22 at Noon.

According to a release from the Colonial Life Arena, KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, November 20 at 10am until Thursday, November 21 at 10pm. Visit www.kissonline.com for more information. Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, November 22 at NOON at ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.