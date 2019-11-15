Do you have a clue? There is one to be had at River Bluff

Tyler Ryan learns about The RBHS performance of the classic Clue

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) — If someone has ever told you that “you don’t have a clue,” you can find one Friday night at River Bluff High School, as they showcase their production of the classic Clue. A dinner party with six guests…one ends up dead…but who did it?

The answer to that question is the vary premise of the play, based on the game, that became a 1985 movie.

Tickets for the show are available at the door, and you can learn more about River Bluff HERE.