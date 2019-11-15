Fmr. Tri-County Electric Coop board chair indicted

Calhoun Co., S.C. (AP)– The chairman of a Midlands electric cooperative was indicted Friday after prosecutors say he received $23,000 in free electricity and hundreds of thousands of dollars in free utility work.

According to 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe announced Heath Hill on five charges including misconduct in office and ethics violations.

Hill was on the Tri county electric board for more than twenty years before he was fired last year.