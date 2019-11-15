Ready for a shuckin’ good time? 10,000 oysters on the way to the Midlands

Tyler Ryan learns about the 2019 South Carolina Oyster Festival

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – It is a time honored tradition and an annual favorite – 10,000 pounds of fresh gulf coast oysters brought the Midlands for an afternoon of shucking and fun. According to Liquid Asset’s Shawn Rankin, the 23rd Annual Oyster Festival is scheduled for Saturday at the Robert Mills House, starting at 11:00 AM. The event raises money for various charities in the Midlands, including Ezekiel Ministries.

Rankin said that in addition to the shucking fun, there will be music from local bands on two stages, various non-oyster vendors, crafts, and other family friendly things.

Admission to the event is $6, and buckets of oysters is $12. For more information, check out www.scoysterfest.com