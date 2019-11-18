Gamecocks’ Punter Joseph Charlton Named a Semifinalist for Ray Guy Award

COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina senior punteris one of 10 punters named to the semifinal list for the 2019 Ray Guy Award, the Augusta Sports Council announced today. The semifinalists were chosen from a field of 78 nominated candidates.

The candidates were evaluated by the Ray Guy Award committee on their overall statistics and contribution to the team. Particular emphasis was placed on net punting average, number of times a punt was downed or kicked out-of-bounds inside the opponents’ 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned. The winner must display leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success.

Charlton, a 6-5, 190-pounder from Columbia, ranks fourth in the nation with a 48.0-yard average and leads all Division I punters with 25 punts of 50-plus yards. He has placed 27 punts inside the 20 with just five touchbacks.

A national voting body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, national media and previous Ray Guy Award winners will decide the three award finalists who will be announced on Monday, Nov. 25. Voters will then vote again to determine the winner who will be announced live on Thursday, Dec. 12, at The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN in Atlanta.

The Ray Guy Award will provide one additional vote as determined by football fans. The Fan Vote will be located on the Ray Guy Award website and is equivalent to one national selection committee member’s vote.