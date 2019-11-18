Irmo residents upset about possible sewer rate increase

IRMO, SC (WOLO)- Some people inIrmo say they’re frustrated about a possible $40 sewer rate increase.

“We can not continue to pay $101 a month for sewer,” Irmo resident Herbie Metz said. “It just goes down the drain.”

On Thursday, some people got this letter in the mail about their sewer bill going from $65 dollars to more than $100.

“Then I found out they were dumping and polluting in our water waste and getting fined and then increasing our rates as a result,” Councilman elect Erik Sickinger said. “And now our rates are going up even more.”

On Monday night neighbors came together to discuss a petition to stop their bill from going up.

“The last time there was a rate increase people didn’t really come out, nothing was done about it, so we got a rate increase,” Sickinger said. “So this time we want to fight.”

An option they didn’t think they had during the last rate increase a few years ago. Now they have until December 16th to have their voices heard.

“The decision is all going to be up to PSC, the state commission, Sickinger said. “But at the same time they want to hear from residents who are going to be impacted.”