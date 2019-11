Richland One hosting Magnet Fair to showcase programs

RICHLAND CO., SC (WOLO) The Richland One Magnet Fair is happening on Tuesday, November 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heyward Career and

Technology Center (3560 Lynhaven Drive).

Staff members from each of the magnet programs will be at the fair to provide information and answer questions.

For more information, click HERE.