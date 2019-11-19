Columbia Mayor says he knows who he’s ready to support for President

Columbia, SC ( AP) — According to the Associated Press , if billionaire Michael Bloomberg opts to enter the race for the White House he’ll have one of South Carolina’s most coveted endorsements.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin tells the Associated Press that he is ready to back the former New York City Mayor, that is if he decides to throw his name in the ring and runs for president in the 2020 race.

Benjamin recently finished a term as President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors where he got to know Bloomberg.