Councilman Howard Duvall wins at-large seat in run-off election

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The results are in and the final city of columbia council seat has been filled.

Incumbent Howard Duvall will keep his seat on city council after beating his opponent.

Council Duvall beat out attorney and businesswoman Sara Middleton by gaining 51% of the vote. Middleton wasn’t too far behind she had 48.8% of the vote. This will be Duvals first time seeking re-election and he says he can now continue finishing his vision for the future of Columbia.

“We’re going to start doing the things that we said we were going to do on the campaign trail, Duvall said. “Find funding for our public safety people. Find a way to make the customer service in the city of columbia the best in the United States.”

The win for the at-large seat comes during a run-off after the municipal race was just too close to call.

Three city council seats were up for grabs this year. Only Duvall and Councilman Ed McDowell will reclaim their seats. Incumbent Moe Baddorurah lost his District 3 position to Will Brennan.