State lawmakers set to pre-file hate crime legislation

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A bi-partisan group of state lawmakers will pre-file hate crime legislation tomorrow, Wednesday November 20th, 2019 .

Democratic Representatives Beth Bernstein, Wendell Gilliard, and Leon Stavrinakis along with Republicans Weston Newton, and Gary Clary will propose the bill they say will enhance penalties for crimes which are motivated by hate based on race – faith – ethnicity or sexual orientation.

South Carolina is one of four states that does not have a hate crime bill law in place.