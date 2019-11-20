Gamecocks’ top wide receiver likely out for Clemson game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — South Carolina’s leading wide receiver is likely out for the Clemson game on Nov. 30, according to Will Muschamp.

Bryan Edwards had a knee scope after he experienced swelling in his knee.

“It’s an injury he had in high school. Jeff Guy went in this morning and cleaned it up for him,” according to Muschamp.

Edwards re-injured the pre-existing knee issue against App State, then had the knee swell up, causing him to miss the Texas A&M game last Saturday.

“If he’s unable to go, it’s a huge blow,” said Muschamp Wednesday. “As a defensive coordinator, Brent Venables would have to account for him. He’d have to make sure he covered down and have somebody on top of him at times.”

Muschamp also said he expects Tavien Feaster, OrTre Smith, Aj Turner, and Mon Denson back for the Clemson game.